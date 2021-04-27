LEGOLAND to reopen in May with new ‘awesome’ attraction

CARLSBAD, Calif. (ABC4) – Theme parks across the country, including in California, are beginning to reopen after an extended hiatus. The LEGOLAND California resort is preparing to welcome back guests with a brand new immersive experience: THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD.

Based on the two feature length films, THE LEGO MOVIE and THE LEGO MOVIE 2: The Second Part, guests will enter a section of the theme park dedicated to life as a LEGO figure. Families will step into “Bricksburg” and be able to experience six new attractions based on the movie. The flagship ride, Emmet’s Flying Adventure, is described as a triple-decker flying couch that makes for a thrill-seeking race between Emmet and his friends. Other attractions include a Build Watevra You Wa’Na Build zone and themed treats and snacks throughout the land.

Courtesy of LEGOLAND

THE LEGO MOVIE WORLD will open on May 27, 2021, after a thirteen-month long stretch without guests at LEGOLAND.

Another Southern California theme park, Disneyland Resort, is scheduled to reopen on April 30. The Anaheim-based Disney park, a favorite for many families in Utah, will open at first to California residents only. Despite this current restriction, it has been reported that the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, has outlined plans for out-of-state visitors to visit California attractions and theme parks if they are fully vaccinated.

Whether or not the theme parks will allow out-of-state visitors is up to each park. Other parks, such as Sea World in San Diego, have opened their doors to fully vaccinated tourists.