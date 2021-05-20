LEGO launches set for LGBTQ+ Pride Month

LEGO® Everyone is Awesome set, designed to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community (LEGO)

(ABC4) – June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, recognizing the impact that lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender individuals have had on history locally, nationally, and internationally.

To mark the month, many brands unveil rainbow-colored items, like rainbow Oreos.

This year, LEGO is celebrating the diversity of its fans with the LGEO Everyone is Awesome set, which is inspired by the rainbow flag used as a symbol of love and acceptance by the LGBTQIA+ community.

The set, which you can see here, features 11 monochrome minifigures, each with its own hairstyle and rainbow color.

The set comes with more than just the figures – it includes 346 pieces that create a rainbow platform for the figures.

You can get the set starting on June 1, marking the start of Pride Month, and will be available through LEGO.com and LEGO branded stores.

