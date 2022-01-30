Legendary Country Music Hall of Famer Hargus “Pig” Robbins dies at 84

(ABC4) – The renowned pianist and Country Music Hall of Fame member Hargus “Pig” Robbins has passed away at 84.

Robbins worked on thousands of recordings since the late 1950s, and contributed dozens of hits by artists in country, rock, folk, and pop alike.

He is renowned by fans of Bob Dylan for his piano work on “Blonde on Blonde,” one of Dylan’s seminal albums.

He earned two CMA (Country Music Association) Awards in his career as CMA’s Instrumentalist of the Year in 1976 and 2000.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2012.

Robbins was a defining sound for much of the historic music out of Nashville. His career as a session pianist spanned decades.

Sarah Trahern, CEO of CMA, says, “Our hearts go out to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Robbins worked with artists such as Dolly Parton, John Stewart, Connie Smith, Patti Page, Loretta Lynn, Kenny Rogers, George Jones, Charlie Rich, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, J.J. Cale, John Hartford, Mark Knopfler, Ween, Alan Jackson, Merle Haggard, Roger Miller, David Allan Coe, Moe Bandy, George Hamilton IV, Sturgill Simpson, and Conway Twitty.