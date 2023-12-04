FAIRVIEW, Texas (ABC4) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location for a temple to be built in the North Dallas, Texas area.

Originally announced as the Prosper Texas Temple on Oct. 2, 2022, the now-named McKinney Texas Temple will be built on a 8.16-acre site located along Stacy Road in Fairview.

Adjacent to an existing meetinghouse at 651 East Stacy Road, plans call for a multi-story temple, approximately 44,000 square feet.

This will be the city’s first temple.

This new temple marks the eighth temple in the state with the others being the Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Lubbock, San Antonio, Houston, and McAllen Texas temples.

For church members, the temples are considered houses of the Lord and the most sacred places on Earth. Temples are separate from the church’s meetinghouses.

Church officials say the primary purpose of temples is for members of The Church of Jesus Christ to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as marriages and baptisms on behalf of deceased ancestors who did not have the opportunity to be baptized while living.