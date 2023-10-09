SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the Budapest Hungary Temple. The temple was originally announced in 2019.

The temple is to be built on an almost six-acre site located at Kocsis Sandor ut and Borsikafu utca, Harsanylejto, Budapest, Hungary. The plans call for a one-story temple of approximately 18,000 square feet, as well as an arrival center and patron housing. Currently, Latter-day Saints in Hungary travel to Freiberg, Germany, to worship in the temple.

This is the first LDS temple to be built in Hungary. The Church reports over 5,200 members in more than 20 congregations throughout the central European country. The first meetinghouse of the LDS Church was dedicated in 1989 following official recognition from the Hungarian government in 1988. Missionaries for the church have been in the country since 1885 with a brief pause in missionary work following World War I.

In addition, the Church broke ground for the Modesto, California Temple on Saturday, Oct. 7. The Modesto Temple was announced in April of 2022 and is located on a 17-acre site adjacent to Dale Road in Modesto. There are currently 12 temples in operation, under construction, or announced in California, making it the state with the second-highest number of temples, after Utah.