LAX-bound aircraft apparently drops fuel on elementary school

Courtesy: KTLA

LOS ANGELES, California (KTLA) Crews are assessing multiple patients after an aircraft approaching LAX apparently dumped fuel on an elementary school playground in Cudahy on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The incident was reported in the 8000 block of Park Avenue, the Fire Department tweeted shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Officials did not provide the name of the school, but Sky5 video showed multiple first responder units — including ambulances — at the scene of Park Avenue Elementary School.

It was not immediately clear how many patients are being assessed or whether anyone suffered serious injuries.

