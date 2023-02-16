UTAH (ABC4) — The two missionaries, who as of this morning were unaccounted for, have been confirmed as found on Thursday, Feb. 16, by local members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. All 12 missionaries are accounted for now.

Logan Williams, 18, and his companion, who had not been heard from since Feb. 15, were the last two missionaries still missing since the New Zealand cyclone hit the town they were serving in Wairoa. Logan Williams’ mother, Amy Williams, confirmed with ABC4 today, that the two boys are safe.

According to Amy Williams, she spoke with a woman in the church who is connected to the area. She was sent a photo of her son and his companion that was taken a couple of days ago. Amy Williams said she trusts this information, and that she can now confirm that her son is alive and well.

In ABC4’s original interview with Amy Williams, she said “Our biggest concern is that he’s gonna be on the frontlines helping people, putting himself in harm’s way.”

Amy Williams was correct in her assumption. According to the witness, the missionaries were located in an area nearby that was not affected by the flooding, and they have been there helping those evacuated from their homes. She said the witness told her they have been handing out food and helping the community.

“I hold on to the knowledge that Logan is highly intelligent. He’s been prepared for things like this, and he has a great strong testimony,” Amy Williams said in her original interview.