LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police are investigating the death of a child Tuesday afternoon. Police are calling this a “domestic-related homicide of a child.” The scene is near Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue on the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Dr.

Police said Tuesday morning an elementary-aged child handed a note to a CCSD teacher that stated his mother was being held against her will and did not know the location of her preschool-aged child. The teacher passed the note on to CCSD police who in turn called Las Vegas Metro police.

Las Vegas police then set up a surveillance operation near the home. Around 10 a.m. Tuesday police saw a man and woman leave the home and pulled them over.

After questioning the woman told police she had not seen her preschool-aged child since Dec. 11. Police say she also said the man, her boyfriend, did not allow her to go into certain areas of the home.

Police obtained a search warrant for the home and Tuesday afternoon searched the home and found the remains of a preschool child in a freezer. Police believe the child had been in the freezer since early December.

The mother’s boyfriend was initially detained on two kidnapping charges and will now also face an open murder charge, according to police.

The elementary aged child has been placed with family.

Photo: KLAS

This is a breaking story and details will be updated as they are confirmed by 8 News Now and this story will be edited as needed.