Las Vegas mother loses two children to COVID-19

Jaime Patrick of North Las Vegas speaks at Sunrise Hospital after losing two children to COVID-19.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Jaime Patrick is imploring everyone to get vaccinated after going through the heartbreak of losing two children to COVID-19.

The North Las Vegas mother said she never imagined she would say goodbye to both children within a month of each other.

“It just seems so unfair,” said Patrick.

Patrick lost her 38-year-old daughter, Brandi, to COVID in July. At the same time, her son Dustin was admitted to the ICU at Sunrise Hospital with COVID. Dustin was in critical condition when Patrick spoke to 8NewsNow last month. He started to make small improvements.

“I said, ‘Dustin, Dustin, wake up, this is your mom,'” recalled Patrick. “He actually fluttered his eyes open and looked right at me.”

But Dustin’s lungs collapsed earlier this week. Doctors told Patrick there was nothing left for them to do.

“There is nothing left of his lungs,” said Patrick. “The doctor said they are just two cement blocks. That is how much scar tissue is in there because of COVID.”

Both of her children were not vaccinated. Patrick feels their deaths could have been prevented.

“That’s why it’s so important to get vaccinated,” implored Patrick. “Brandi and Dustin wouldn’t have been in (the hospital). They would have been at home with me and they are not able to do that.”

Patrick was able to spend Wednesday night with Dustin before he was disconnected from medical machines. He passed away late Thursday morning.

“I just wanted a miracle,” said Patrick. “I didn’t get a miracle. That’s where most of my nights when, praying to God.”

Patrick said that when Dustin was able to communicate he said he was going to get vaccinated as soon as he left the hospital, but he never got that opportunity.