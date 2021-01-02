Veteran talk show host Larry King has been hospitalized in Los Angeles after testing positive for the coronavirus, a source close to the family told CNN.
The 87-year-old broadcasting legend has previously survived multiple health complications, including a heart attack, stroke, diabetes, and prostate and lung cancer.
Last year, King lost his adopted son Andy, who died of a heart attack; and daughter Chaia, who died from lung cancer, just weeks apart.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
- ‘An egregious ploy’: Senator Romney responds to GOP senators plan to reject electors
- NTUA brings electricity to 713 homes through CARES act fund
- Larry King, 87, hospitalized in L.A. with COVID-19
- Bountiful Police seek aid in identifying vehicle burglary suspects
- Utes offense struggles in 64-46 loss to USC