GRAND MARAIS, Minnesota (ABC4) — 40 Acres of forest land tied to Warren Jeffs is for sale in Minnesota.

The land, in a remote area near the town of Grand Marais, is listed for $189,000 and was reportedly owned since 2018 by Seth Jeffs, Warren’s brother. The property was purchased through the Montana-registered entity Emerald Industries LLC.

Seth Jeffs was convicted in 2006 of concealing his brother, Warren Jeffs, who was sentenced in 2011 to life in prison for sexually abusing underage members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Seth also pleaded guilty to food stamp fraud in 2016 in a scheme to divert benefits to church members.

In 2019, Utah-based Attorney Alan W. Mortenson followed leads to the property to try and serve Seth Jeffs with a lawsuit filed against him, alleging his involvement in the sexual abuse of an eight-year-old child. Although there was evidence of activity on the property, Mortenson did not find him there, finding him later near the Twin Cities.

There is nothing built on the property although records show Jeffs did receive a permit to build a 5,760-square-foot building on the property. The county ordered Emerald Industries in 2019 to stop working on the site because of land-use and septic permit violations. The issues were resolved, but Seth Jeffs did not reapply after the permits expired.

“It’s just a nice North Woods property,” said real estate agent Jacob Patten, of Red Pine Realty.

Notice of the sale is bringing relief to many of the community members who have been reported to have feared the group would establish a new compound there.