SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The Kraft Heinz Company issued a voluntary recall of over 83,000 cases of its Kraft Singles American cheese slices on Tuesday, citing a possible choking hazard due to an issue with one of the company’s wrapping machines.

The Kraft Heinz Company said a temporary issue made it possible for a thin strip of the individual film wrapping on the cheese slices could remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed.

“If the film sticks to the slice and is not removed, it could be unpleasant and potentially cause a gagging or choking hazard,” warned the company in a press release.

Products included in the recall include 16-ounce Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese as well as the three-pound multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese. Consumers are encouraged to look at their cheese packages for affected packing.

The 16 oz packages will have a UPC code of 0 2100061526 1 and a “Best When Used By” date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Individual packages for the recall will have an S and 72 in the manufacturing code.

An example 24-pack of Kraft Cheese Singles affected by the nationwide recall. (Courtesy: Kraft Heinz Company) An example 24-pack of Kraft Cheese Singles affected by the nationwide recall. (Courtesy: Kraft Heinz Company)

The three-pound, or 72 multipack, packages will have a caron UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a “Best When Used By” date of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.

An example 72-pack of Kraft Cheese Singles affected by the nationwide recall. (Courtesy: Kraft Heinz Company)

Kraft Heinz said consumers who purchased the affected packages of sliced cheese should not eat them. Customers can return the cheese slices to the store where they were purchased from and exchange for a new package or get a refund.

The company said it has already received several consumer complaints about finding plastic stuck on a slice, including six customers reporting to have choked or gagged on the plastic. The company said no injuries or serious health injuries have been reported so far.

The machine that had the wrapping issue has reportedly been fixed and all other processing machines have been thoroughly inspected, according to Kraft Heinz.

“Kraft Heinz is committed to upholding the highest safety and quality standards and apologizes for this inconvenience,” the company said in its release.

Kraft consumers with questions or to confirm their product is part of the recall can call Kraft Heinz anytime between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET Monday thru Friday at 1-800-280-8252.