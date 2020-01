WUHAN, China (NEXSTAR) - Daisy Roth packed up suitcases for her and her two young children in January and flew from Chicago to Shanghai, and from there to her parents' home in Wuhan, China. The Roths planned to celebrate the holidays with family and, perhaps, enroll their 5-year-old daughter in an area school in order to help her pick up the language.

At the time, Daisy and her husband, Samuel, were aware of some reports of the coronavirus but felt the danger did not rise to the level of canceling their planned visit.