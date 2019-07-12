Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant explodes in North Carolina

EDEN, NC (KXAN) — A Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant in Eden, NC exploded early Thursday morning, obliterating the building, and shaking nearby homes and businesses.

The explosion occurred around 12:30 a.m. local time and 911 calls quickly started pouring in reporting the explosion.

The Eden Police Department posted a photo of the KFC, showing widespread damage next to the KFC sign and bucket, which appeared to be undamaged.

Eden Fire and Eden PD are on scene on Highway 14 in Eden at Kentucky Fried Chicken due to an explosion. Officials are early in their investigation and there are no further details at this time. Posted by Eden Police Department on Wednesday, July 10, 2019

Police hope given the time of the explosion that no one was inside. As of 3 a.m. EDT, WXII-TV reports that Eden Police could not confirm any reports of injuries.

A witness talked to a reporter with the local NBC affiliate and their interaction was posted on Twitter.