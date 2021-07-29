Jetpack flying reported – again – near Los Angeles airport

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 15: A jet comes in for landing at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on April 15, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. With skyrocketing fuel prices and a weak economy, US airlines are turning to mergers which could ultimately lead to higher fares through reduced flights and increased market power. US carriers emerged from a five-year slump in 2006 but with $35 billion in losses. In the latest merger move to save profits, Delta Air Lines Inc will buy Northwest Airlines Corp for more than $3 billion, creating the world’s biggest airline. Recent profit challenges to the industry have lead to the shutdown of ATA, Skybus, and Aloha Airlines as well as bankruptcy for Frontier Airlines. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (ABC4) – A pilot recently reported seeing a jetpack flying near Los Angeles International Airport – and this is not the first time.

ABC4 affiliate ABC7 reports a pilot called air traffic control Wednesday evening to report a “possible jet pack man in sight.”

In a statement shared with ABC7, a Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson says the pilot reported the jetpack flying at 5,000 feet altitude.

Last fall, the FAA and FBI announced an investigation into reports from airline pilots that someone was flying in a jetpack as they approached Los Angeles International.

Industry expert David Mayman tells the Associated Press he was dubious that it was a jetpack spotted by the pilots.

“It’s very, very unlikely with the existing technology,” said Mayman, CEO of the Los Angeles-based company Jetpack Aviation. “I’m open to being surprised. But I don’t think there’s anyone working on technology that could do a flight from ground level to 3,000 feet and then come back down again.”

Mayman speculated that it could have been a drone, but he added that 3,000 feet was on the high end of what most drones were capable of.