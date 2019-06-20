‘Jeopardy!’ champ donates to cancer walk in Alex Trebek’s name

(CNN) —  The “Jeopardy!” champion who won more than $2 million dollars is honoring the host of the game show. 

James Holzhauer donated a portion of his winnings to a Chicago-area pancreatic cancer walk Alex Trebek’s name. 

An organizer for the 2019 Naperville Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk said Holzhauer sent a donation of more than $11,000. 

With the donation, he wrote the message – “For Alex Trebek and all the other survivors.” 

Back in March, Trebek shared with the public that is battling stage four pancreatic cancer. 

He has since stated he’s in near-remission. 

