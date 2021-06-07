Jeff Bezos, two others heading to space

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD – SEPTEMBER 19: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, founder of space venture Blue Origin and owner of The Washington Post, participates in an event hosted by the Air Force Association September 19, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland. Bezos talked about innovating in large organizations as well as staying on the cutting edge in the space industry. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – Jeff Bezos is heading to space.

Blue Origin, the aerospace manufacturer and spaceflight service founded by Bezos, announced the first human flight will take place on July 20.

Aboard the flight will be Bezos, his brother Mark, and the winner of a current live auction to join the trip to space.

As of Monday morning, Blue Origin reports auction bidding is already at $2.8 million with nearly 6,000 participants from 143 countries.

“I want to go on this flight because it’s the thing I’ve wanted to do all my life,” Bezos says in a Monday Instagram post about going to space. This trip comes just a couple of weeks after Bezos will formally step down as Amazon’s CEO.

The winning bidder will fly to space with the Bezos brothers aboard the New Shepard.

According to Blue Origin, the winning bid amount will be donated to the company’s foundation, Club for the Future, which aims to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and “invent the future of life in space.”