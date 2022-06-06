SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The House Select Committee is investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and will hold the first of a series of primetime hearings this week.

The committee says it will lay out the findings of its investigation and show previously unseen material from that deadly day.

The January 6 committee can’t criminally charge anyone, but members are hoping to expose and highlight potential criminal behavior for law enforcement and the Justice Dept. to investigate.

U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson (D) states, “Our challenge is to get to the facts and circumstances that created it.”

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R) states, “They’re not conducting a legitimate investigation. It seems as though they just want to go after their political opponents.”

The committee has set a fall deadline to share its findings before the Midterm elections determine which party controls Congress.