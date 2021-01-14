Jacob Blake, a Black man shot seven times by police, appears on Good Morning America

(ABC) — Jacob Blake, a 29-year-old father, told a host on Good Morning America about what he thought would be his last words to his sons after being shot seven times by a police officer.

“All I remember at that point was kinda leanin’ back, lookin’ at my boys,” Blake told ‘Good Morning America’ co-anchor Michael Strahan in an exclusive interview. “I said, ‘Daddy love you no matter what.’ It was the last thing I said to them at that point.”

Jacob Blake: “Twenty-four hours, every 24 hours it’s pain, nothing but pain.”

Blake, who is Black, was shot in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August of last year. No police will be charged in the shooting, which left Blake partially paralyzed, according to ABC.

According to Ben Crump, Blake’s attorney, the injury left Blake with a pierced spine, a shattered rib, a punctured lung, a damaged liver and holes in his stomach. Two of Blake’s children witnessed their father being shot.

A bystander caught the shooting on video, garnering national attention during a time when protests on police brutality and racism were occurring across the country. The shooting occurred three months after George Floyd died while being pinned to the ground by police in Minneapolis.

Kenosha District Attorney Mike Gravely said the police officer, Rusten Sheskey, who is White, was justified in the shooting because Blake was carrying a knife and made motions as if he was going to stab Sheskey. Blake told police that he was armed with a knife during the encounter, according to ABC.

However, Crump stated that video footage of the incident does not ever show Blake extending or aiming a knife.

Sheskey has been placed on administrative leave.

See the exclusive interview at ABC News.