UPDATE: Access to Twitter resumes following brief outage

MONDAY 9/20/2021 12:56 p.m.

(ABC4) – As of 1 p.m. MT, Twitter appears to be back up for the hundreds of users who reported problems accessing the platform on Monday.

Users began reporting troubles accessing Twitter at around 12:30 p.m. Monday. Some were even greeted by a ‘this page is down’ screen, like the one seen below.

What caused the outage has not yet been determined.

ORIGINAL STORY: Is it down for you?: Twitter outage reported

MONDAY 9/20/2021 12:52 p.m.

(ABC4) – Trying to access Twitter? You may not be able to.

Many users are reporting troubles accessing the social media platform. When trying to access twitter.com on desktop, this screen is popping up as of 12:50 p.m. MT.

The page greeting many Twitter users Monday afternoon. (ABC4)

Thousands of users have reported problems accessing Twitter via Downdetector.

This is a developing story, ABC4 will provide updates as they become available.