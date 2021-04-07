IRS: Here’s when VA beneficiaries will receive stimulus payments

A photo of the economic stimulus check that was sent to US citizens during the covid-19/coronavirus quarantine

(ABC4) – While millions of stimulus payments have already been disributed under the latest round of funding, there are still some Americans who have yet to receive their payment.

More than 25 million payments have been distributed under the fourth wave of the Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.

According to the IRS, more than 156 million payments, totaling about $372 billion, have been disbursed since mid-March.

As of Wednesday, the IRS, the U.S. Department of Treasury, and the Bureau of Fiscal Service reports more than 25 million payments have been disbursed in the fourth batch of the Economic Impact Payments from the American Rescue Plan.

The largest block of the third stimulus payments went to Social Security beneficiaries who did not file a 2020 or 2019 tax return and did not use the Non-Filers tool last year.

For non-filer VA beneficiaries

For non-filer Veterans Affairs beneficiaries, the IRS says it continues to review data and says that, if no additional issues arise, payments for these Americans will begin processing at the end of this week.

Most of these payments will be disbursed electronically, the IRS says they should be received on the official payment date of April 14. If you receive VA benefits, the IRS says you should be able to track your payment on the ‘Get My Payment’ tool starting on April 10-11.

For other non-filers

If you receive federal benefits – and don’t normally file a tax return – and are awaiting your stimulus payment, the IRS says you may need to file a 2020 tax return to provide information the IRS needs to send payments to a qualified dependent.

Eligible individuals in this group should file a 2020 tax return to be considered for an additional payment for their qualilfied defendent as quickly as possible.

If you do not normally file a tax return, and don’t receive federal benefits, you may qualify for a stimulus payment. The IRS says those experiencing homelessness, the rural poor, and others are included in this group.

Americans that didn’t get a first or second round Economic Impact Payment, or got less than the full amount, may be eligible for the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, but will need to file a 2020 tax return.

For more on the stimulus payments, visit the IRS website.