UPDATE: Facebook, Instagram outages reportedly resolved

FRIDAY 3/19/2021 12:30 p.m.

(ABC4) – After thousands of users reported problems with Facebook and its various social media platforms late Friday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., users reported issues with Facebook, Instagram, Facebook Messenger, and Whatsapp on downdetector.com.

Facebook users largely reported ‘total blackout’ with the platform while Instagram users were widely unable to view their news feed.

As of 12:30 p.m., downdetector.com shows outage reports are declining for all four of the platforms.

There is no word yet on what caused these outages.

Original Story: Instagram, Facebook, more experiencing widespread outages

FRIDAY 3/19/2021 11:43 a.m.

(ABC4) – Facebook and many of its other social media platforms are experiencing widespread outages Friday.

Downdetector.com reports users of Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Whatsapp are experiencing problems.

Reports began pouring in around 11 a.m. MT Friday.

Over 2,000 reports have been filed about Facebook, with the majority of users reporting “total blackout.”

Shortly after 11:20 a.m., over 63,000 outages had been reported regarding Instagram, with the vast majority struggling to log in. As of 11:30 a.m., the number of reports has surpassed 125,000. Shortly before noon, the majority of problems are with users’ news feeds.

According to downdetector.com, most of the outage reports are coming from the New York City and Toronto areas.

Out of more than 9,400 reports regarding Whatsapp, the most common problem is connecting to the platform. As of 11:30 a.m. MT, over 26,000 outages have been reported.

Facebook Messenger users are reporting difficulties connecting to the server and receiving messages.

This is a developing story. Stick with ABC4 for continuing coverage.