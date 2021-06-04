Infant deaths prompt recall of Fisher-Price Glide Soothers

(ABC4) – After four infant deaths were reported, Fisher-Price is recalling multiple gliders.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Fisher-Price are recalling the 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.
According to the recall, the four infants that died were reportedly on their backs in a 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Scooter, unrestrained, and were later found on their stomachs. The deaths occurred between April 2019 and February 2020 and involved a 4-month old from Missouri, a 2-month old from Nevada, a 2-month old from Michigan, and an 11-week old from Colorado.
There have been no fatalities in the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders.
Below is a list of the products included in the recall:
- 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers
- CHP56
- CHP55
- CBT81
- 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders
- GDD28
- GDD39
- GDD41
- GGW85
- GNX43
- GVG43
- HBD26
- HBD27
CPSC reports the products have two use modes – a powered glider seat and an infant rocker. In both modes, the product can move in a head-to-toe or side-to-side motion. You can find the model number on the underside of the base.
Here are photos of the recalled products:
About 12,000 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers and 55,000 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold at baby and child product stores, mass merchandisers, and online, including Walmart, Target, and Amazon.
The 4-in-1 Rock ‘n Glide Soothers were sold from January 2014 through December 2020 while the 2-in-1 Soothe ‘n Play Gliders were sold from November 2018 through May 2021.
If you have one of these products, CPSC says you should stop using it immediately and contact Fisher-Price for a refund. To obtain a refund, visit service.mattel.com and click on “Recall & Safety Alerts,” or call toll-free at 855-853-6224 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.