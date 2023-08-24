VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An Indiana man accused of driving a Power Wheels Jeep while impaired was arrested Wednesday night.

The driver, identified as 51-year-old John McKee of Vincennes, was stopped by a trooper who was patrolling a street in Knox County, according to Indiana State Police.

The trooper made the stop after seeing someone driving a Power Wheels Jeep with no lights or reflectors, remarking that he “was difficult to see,” the ISP wrote in a news release.

John McKee was arrested after driving a Power Wheels vehicle while impaired, according to Indiana State Police. (Indiana State Police)

The ISP trooper also noted that said Mckee showed “signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests.”

It was later confirmed at a local hospital that McKee was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana, authorities said.

He was arrested and taken to the Knox County jail on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) with a prior conviction. According to the ISP, he was previously convicted of operating a vehicle while impaired.

Mattel’s Power Wheels Jeeps are battery-powered, ride-on vehicles made for children. An owner’s manual for one model lists a weight capacity of 130 pounds and warns never to use the toy at night or in any roadway where cars may be operating.