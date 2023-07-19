SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — The mega-popular western burger chain In-N-Out is making waves in headlines after a leaked memo from the company instructed employees that they are no longer allowed to wear masks on the job.

According to the memo, the new mask guidelines go into effect on Aug. 14 in Utah, Texas, Nevada, California and Oregon. The new policy is meant to “emphasize the importance of customer service and the ability to show our Associates’ smiles and other facial features.”

In-N-Out employees who may need to wear a mask because of a specific medical condition or health concern will need to have a valid medical note. The memo says the note will need to clearly state the reason for the mask, without disclosing any medical diagnosis or confidential information.

For employees who are required to wear a mask as part of their job duties, such as patty room associates, lab technicians and painters, masks and other protective gear will still be allowed.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The memo says those who do not follow the policy could face “appropriate disciplinary action” and could be fired, according to the memo.

According to the company’s website, there are 12 In-N-Out locations across Utah, including 10 along the Wasatch Front. The other two locations can be found in St. George in southern Utah and Logan in northern Utah.

Both California and Oregon have laws in place that prevent employers from banning masks, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. A separate memo was reportedly sent to employees in the two states saying no medical note was required, however, masks were mandated to be N-95 masks if worn.

According to the Associated Press, In-N-Out locations in California previously faced fines or were temporarily closed after failing to comply with enforced COVID-19 vaccination rules.