In like a lion, out like a lamb?: Explaining the March folklore

(ABC4) – You may have heard the saying “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb.” But where does it come from?

Google reports that, according to search traffic from the past five years, searches for “in like a lion,” represented by the blue line, and “in like a lamb,” the red line, spike in early March every year.

According to the Farmers’ Almanac, the weather folklore stems from ancestral beliefs in balance, meaning if the weather at the start of the month was bad (like a roaring lion), the month should end with good weather (gentle, like a lamb).

The saying may hold sometimes, the Farmers’ Almanac explains, because March is typically when we see the transition between winter and spring.

The Paris Review says the folklore has a few origin theories, including an astronomical connection. In March, the Leo zodiac is the rising sign and when we reach April, it is a ram.

Another theory says the folklore has a biblical origin, according to The Guardian.

“Jesus’s first appearance was as the sacrificial lamb, but he will return as the Lion of Judah, hence those symbolic animals.”

Many connect to this origin because Easter time occurs over March and into April.

The Farmers’ Almanac highlights other March-related weather folklore, like “As it rains in March, so it rains in June” and “So many mists in March you see, so many frosts in May will be.”

While “If March comes in like a lion, it will go out like a lamb” has a good rhyme to it, be sure to check your Pinpoint Weather with ABC4’s WeatherRate certified meteorologists on-air and online.