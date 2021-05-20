IKEA recalls 148K bowls, plates, mugs over burn hazard

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2013 file photo, a car drives past the IKEA store in Plaisir, west of Paris. Ikea’s French subsidiary and several of its executives are set to go on trial Monday over accusations that they illegally spied on employees and customers. Trade unions reported the furniture and home goods company to French authorities in 2012, accusing it of collecting personal data by fraudulent means and the illicit disclosure of personal information. (AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere, File)

(ABC4) – A recall has been issued for some IKEA dinnerware because of a possible burn hazard.

About 148,000 bowls, plates, and mugs are impacted by the recall. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the dishes can become brittle and break, causing hot food or liquid to leak out and pose a burn hazard.

The recall involves the HEROISK and TALRIKA bowls, plates, and mugs made from polylactic acid or polylactide material from renewable resources. They came in a variety of colors, including yellow, pink, and blue. The number 23348, “Made in Taiwan,” and “PLA” are molded into the bottom of each item.

If you have any of these items, seen below, you should immediately stop using the bowls, plates, and mugs and return them to any IKEA store for a full refund.

Recalled IKEA dishware (CPSC)

In total, there have been 123 reports of breakage worldwide, including four reports of injuries. Two of those required medical attention. Most of those injuries were burns due to hot contents leaking out.

The items were sold nationwide at IKEA stores and online through August 2019 through May 2021.

To report an incident involving this product, click here.