Idaho serial killer on federal death row dies, says report

In this April 5, 2011, file photo shows Joseph Edward Duncan III stands in court in Indio, Ca, Duncan convicted of killing a couple and two children in Idaho was sentenced to life in prison for torturing and killing a 10-year-old boy in California in 1997. A convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys died Sunday at a hospital in Indiana, authorities said. Joseph Edward Duncan died at the medical center near United States Penitentiary, Terre Haute, where he was on death row, according to a statement from prosecutors in Riverside County, California. Duncan, 58, had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. (Terry Pierson/The Orange County Register via AP)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a convicted serial killer whose victims included two young boys has died at a hospital in Indiana.

Joseph Edward Duncan was on federal death row. The 58-year-old had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

He was sentenced to death in 2008 following his conviction for the killing of 9-year-old Dylan Groene and three adults in Idaho.

Following that conviction, Duncan was extradited to Southern California to be tried for the death of 10-year-old Anthony Martinez of Riverside County in 1997.

Duncan pleaded guilty and received a sentence of life in prison.