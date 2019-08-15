Idaho man sentenced to 100 years for producing child pornography

POCATELLO, Idaho – A Pocatello man was sentenced to 100 years in federal prison for producing, transporting, and possessing child pornography.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye also sentenced Lex Bennett Goodwin, 34, to a lifetime of supervised release, and entered an order forfeiting the electronic devices used to commit the offenses. Goodwin was ordered to pay restitution to the victims of the offenses and will be required to register as a sex offender.

Goodwin was convicted by a jury on May 23, 2019, after a four-day trial.

According to court records, the investigation began in September 2017 after Google reported that child pornography had been uploaded to a Google account. An agent with Homeland Security Investigations obtained a federal search warrant for the account, which belonged to Goodwin.

Within the account, the agent located several sexually explicit images of a 16-month-old child that Goodwin had produced.

Goodwin’s electronics, including his cellphone, and a second Google account were seized where additional files of the child that Goodwin had produced were located.

The investigation further revealed that Goodwin had attempted to produce sexually explicit images of a 6-year-old child and he had possessed and transported numerous other files of child pornography.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls and the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, with the assistance of the Idaho Department of Correction, Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, and Pocatello and Rupert Police Departments.

For more information about HSI’s child exploitation mission, please visit ice.gov/predator.

