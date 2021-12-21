Idaho man charged with cannibalism, body parts found in microwave

CLARK FORK, Idaho (ABC4) – An Idaho man is being charged with cannibalism and murder after police discovered body parts in his home.

East Idaho News reports the Bonner County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old James David Russell back in September after discovering the body of 70-year-old David Flaget. Flaget was the caretaker of property owned by Russell’s family.

As told to East Idaho News, witnesses saw Flaget’s body in Russell’s truck and suspected he may have killed him.

After searching the home, investigators found a bowl containing blood and tissue inside a microwave. Authorities also discovered Flaget’s mutilated body inside Russell’s truck, tied up in an “awkward” position with body parts cut out from various places including his thighs and genitals. Some body parts remained missing and authorities believe they were removed after the man’s death.

Witnesses say Russell appeared agitated on the day of the incident, appearing to struggle with mental health issues.

Court documents obtained by East Idaho News say Russell allegedly mentioned wanting to, “cut chunks of his skin off with a knife” to “cure his brain,” while he was receiving psychiatric care back in May.

Russell has been in custody since the September incident and was later moved to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

A scheduled hearing for his case is scheduled for Dec. 28.

Read the full story on East Idaho News here.