Idaho girl to become organ donor after falling from tree and impaling head with rebar

Shaylyn Bergeson was playing in her backyard when she fell out of a free and landed on a piece of rebar. | Courtesy Jesi Bergeson

SALEM, Idaho (ABC4 News, East Idaho News) The family of a 9-year-old Idaho girl who fell out of a tree and landed on a piece of rebar, said they will be donating her organs to before taking her off life support, according to EastIdahoNews.

Shaylyn Bergeson was reported to have been playing in her backyard on Monday when the incident occurred. Her parents had reported her missing to police when they found her unconscious.

Shaylyn was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls then flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, where doctors have been trying to save her life.

In an update provided on Thursday by Shaylyn’s mother, she said they are currently working with a transplant team to make sure Shaylyn can bless as many lives as possible through this horrific tragedy.

“We have been so blessed with the absolute best medical team during all this and they are still providing the best care to make sure she respected, honored, and comfortable as we allow her body to pass and continue to give live to another lil kiddo,” said in their statement. “We love you all and cannot express how blessed and loved we have and do feel through this whole process. Thank you all and please continue to pray for us as we again prepare to do the the one thing no parent should ever have to do bury a baby.”

Shaylyn’s mother Jesi Bergeson describes her daughter as the “kindest, energetic and most beautiful little girl.” She was supposed to begin fourth grade at Kershaw Intermediate School in Sugar City next month.

Jesi and her husband, Kurt, have been by their daughter’s side in Utah since the accident. This is the second such tragedy for the Bergeson’s after their 10-year-old daughter Briauna Bergeson, died in 2016.

Shaylyn Bergeson with her parents, Jesi and Kurt Bergeson. | Courtesy Jesi Bergeson

“She had a rare chromosome abnormality and passed when she was 10 after being on hospice for three years,” Jesi told East Idaho News.

Jesi Bergeson said a couple months ago she had a conversation with Shaylyn and their 11-year-old son Tristan, about organ donations.

“She without a blink of an eye said she wanted to donate everything she could.” Jesi said in a statement. “Our angel has just always been the sweetest, kindest, and most selfless lil girl her entire life. Unfortunately God placed the desire for us to have that organ conversation on my heart for a reason.”

How to help the Bergesons

Donations are being accepted at all Beehive Credit Union locations under the Kurt & Jesi Bergeson account.

Donations are being accepted through Venmo. Click here to visit the page.

Donations are also being accepted through GoFundMe. Click here to visit the page.