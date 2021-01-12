Idaho company to block Facebook and Twitter for censorship

The suspended Twitter account of U.S. President Donald Trump appears on an iPhone screen on January 08, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(AP) – An internet provider based in northern Idaho, says it will block Facebook and Twitter from its WIFI service for some customers due to claims of censorship.

KREM-TV reports that the decision by Your T1 WIFI came after Twitter and Facebook banned President Donald Trump from their platforms due to incitement of violence and undermining the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

Your T1 WIFI, based in Priest River, Idaho, provides internet service in parts of northern Idaho and Spokane, Washington.

The company said Monday it decided to block Facebook and Twitter for customers who request that starting next Wednesday after the company received several calls from customers about both websites.

Numerous platforms have been called out for censorship in recent days.

Google and Apple removed the far right-friendly Parler from their app stores and Amazon booted it off its web hosting service just after midnight early Monday.

This comes after Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s accounts.