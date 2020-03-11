Idaho company selling ‘Where are the kids?’ shirts as FBI, several agencies prepare to meet

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (ABC4 News, East Idaho News, AP Modified) – As the FBI and multiple law enforcement agencies prepare to meet over the Lori Vallow Daybell case, an Idaho Falls company is asking the question everyone wants to know “Where are the kids?”

According to East Idaho News, the message is appearing on T-shirts, sweatshirts, signs and even cupcakes as Idaho companies start to chime in on the disappearance of Joshua “JJ” Vallow and Tylee Ryan, two Rexburg kids, missing since September whose mother, Lori Daybell, is the center of attention in their disappearance.

Swanson’s All American Sports, an Idaho Falls-based apparel company, is selling hoodies, sweatshirts and T-shirts printed with “Where are the kids?” The company said five dollars from every custom item sold will be donated to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In the meantime, the FBI sent out a statement Wednesday morning regarding their involvement in the case.

The FBI, the Rexburg Police Department, and numerous law enforcement agencies investigating cases related to Lori Vallow and her missing children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, are meeting this week in Salt Lake City to coordinate, review, and share information. This is not a new effort. Similar coordination meetings have been routinely conducted since the beginning of these investigations. As sensitive matters may be discussed, and as the investigations remain active and ongoing, we are not providing any further information about the meetings.

It is expected that statements will not be made after the meeting, but Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood told East Idaho News they are preparing for a two-day preliminary hearing where witnesses and evidence will be presented on the charges facing Lori Daybell.

Lori Daybell is currently being housed at the Madison County Jail on two counts of felony child desertion and nonsupport of children, along with additional misdemeanors.

Rexburg police have said Lori Daybell, along with her husband Chad, never reported the kids missing, have repeatedly lied about where their children are, initially saying the boy with special needs was in Arizona, and aren’t cooperating with the investigation.

Additionally authorities are currently investigating if either of the Daybell’s had anything to do with the deaths of Lori’s brother Alex Cox, her ex-husband Charles Vallow and Chad’s wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in October of “natural causes.”

Lori Vallow, now known as Lori Daybell, married Chad Daybell shortly after the Tammy’s death.

Lori Daybell’s former spouse, Charles Vallow was killed in July in Arizona in a confrontation with her brother, Alex Cox. Cox, who died on Dec. 12, said he shot Vallow in self-defense. Cox was found unresponsive by his girlfriends son the day after Tammy Daybell’s body was exhumed by authorities. No additional information about his death has been released.

