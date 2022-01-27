Iconic volcano at the Mirage Las Vegas to be torn down as part of new ownership remodeling plans

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The iconic volcano outside of the Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas will be torn down as part of remodeling plans, Hard Rock International Chief Executive Officer Jim Allen said.

The Hard Rock International, which brought the property from MGM Resorts International last month, plans to rebrand the resort, including demolishing the entire front of the property.

A rendering from Hard Rock shows its plan to build a guitar-shaped hotel next to the main property.

“MGM will keep The Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock for a few years as they finalize plans to rebrand the property,” a company statement said.

Fans of the famed attraction have started a petition on change.org to help save the Mirage volcano from being demolished. As of Thursday afternoon, it had over 2,500 online signatures.