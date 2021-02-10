Iconic orange drink returning to McDonald’s menus

(ABC4) – An iconic drink is making a comeback at a McDonald’s near you.

McDonald’s says Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, better known as Hi-C Orange, has been off the national menus since 2017.

“To those who have passionately asked for us to bring it back over the years, we’re excited to say we ‘C’ you,” McDonald’s says in a Wednesday release. “Your tweets, DMs, and petitions asking for its return gave our social media community manager a LOT of content to choose from for an important menu team meeting this morning…and thanks to you, Hi-C Orange Lavaburst will return to McDonald’s menus this year as a regular soft drink option, available nationwide by this summer.”

about to present this to my boss do u guys have any feedback? https://t.co/yp3NreJaXy — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 10, 2021

Hi-C Orange will begin rolling out to select locations in February and will be in participating restaurants across the country by June.

McDonald’s is offering a Hi-C Orange tracker that will update weekly starting on February 15 so you can find the closest location with the delicious orange drink.

Hi-C Orange Lavaburst first debuted on McDonald’s menus in 1955.