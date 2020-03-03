I-80 in Wyoming still closed after estimated 100 car pile up kills 3

RAWLINS, Wyoming (ABC4 News) I-80 remains closed in Wyoming as troopers continue to investigate multi-vehicle crash involving over 100 vehicles and killing three people.
On Sunday, March 1, 2020, around 3:39 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of several crashes around milepost 181 and 184 on Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Laramie.
Troopers arrived to find over 100 vehicles involved between both crashes. Multiple injuries and three fatalities were confirmed.
Weather is reported to be a factor in these crashes. The roads are expected to be cleared sometime Tuesday afternoon for eastbound traffic and and westbound will be late Tuesday night.
The incident is ongoing and still under investigation.
I-80 is not new to shut downs in Wyoming. In January, between Laramie and Cheyenne was also shut down for a long period of time as crews cleaned up another multi-vehicle crash.
