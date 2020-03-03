I-80 in Wyoming still closed after estimated 100 car pile up kills 3

Wrecked tractor-trailers remain on the scene Monday, March 2, 2020, following Sunday’s accident, on Interstate 80 in south central Wyoming. Multiple people died and dozens were injured in the pileup that happened amid blowing snow on a highway that stretches across the state. (Wyoming Highway Patrol via AP)

RAWLINS, Wyoming (ABC4 News) I-80 remains closed in Wyoming as troopers continue to investigate multi-vehicle crash involving over 100 vehicles and killing three people.

On Sunday, March 1, 2020, around 3:39 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of several crashes around milepost 181 and 184 on Interstate 80, between Rawlins and Laramie.

Troopers arrived to find over 100 vehicles involved between both crashes. Multiple injuries and three fatalities were confirmed.

Weather is reported to be a factor in these crashes. The roads are expected to be cleared sometime Tuesday afternoon for eastbound traffic and and westbound will be late Tuesday night.

03-MAR-2020 09:53 – I80 Rawlins – Laramie: Closed WB due to winter conditions. As of Mar 03 at 08:00, the est open time is in 14 to 16 hours. Rawlins – Laramie: Closed EB due to winter conditions. As of Mar 03 at 09:00, the est open time is in 7 to 9 hours. #wyoroad — Wyoming DOT (@WYDOT_I80) March 3, 2020

The incident is ongoing and still under investigation.

I-80 is not new to shut downs in Wyoming. In January, between Laramie and Cheyenne was also shut down for a long period of time as crews cleaned up another multi-vehicle crash.

Crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 80 around milepost 331, between Laramie and Cheyenne. Please avoid the area while emergency crews are working this crash. pic.twitter.com/1OLvARxAI9 — Wyoming Highway Patrol (@WYHighwayPatrol) January 31, 2020

