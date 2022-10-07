TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Julia, which would be the 10th named storm of the season, is expected to form Friday and will likely become a hurricane over the southern Caribbean this weekend, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

At 5 a.m. ET Friday, Tropical Depression 13 was about 35 miles southeast of the Guajira Peninsula in Colombia, South America’s northernmost point. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The system was moving west at 15 mph, and that general motion was expected to continue through Sunday, the NHC said.

It’s forecast to pass near or over the peninsula Friday morning then move across the southwestern Caribbean Sea and near San Andres and Providencia Islands for the rest of Friday and Saturday. It should near the coast of Nicaragua on Sunday.

The system is expected to become a tropical storm later Friday morning or afternoon. It will likely strengthen into a hurricane before it reaches Nicaragua and those islands, the NHC said.

It poses no threat to Florida, according to WFLA Meteorologist Leigh Spann. Last week, Hurricane Ian battered the state after making landfall as a powerful Category 4 storm.

The storm could dump up to 15 inches of rain on parts of Central America. The NHC warns that heavy rainfall could lead to life-threatening flash floods and mudslides across parts of the region.

The storm surge could raise water levels about 1 to 3 feet above normal tides in some areas.

Swells from the storm are affecting the ABC Islands and parts of Venezuela and the Guajira

Peninsula, and are expected to hit Jamaica and parts of Central America. The swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, the NHC said.

A hurricane watch is in effect for San Andres and the Providencia and Santa Catalina Islands (Colombia). A tropical storm warning is in effect for other parts of Colombia.

The NHC issued its final advisory for Tropical Depression 12 on Thursday night after it dissipated over the east-central Atlantic.