SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Human trafficking in Idaho rose 271 percent in 2022, according to Idaho State Police.

The agency’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program compiled these statistics to monitor changes in crime rates year-to-year. Among the categories that saw a rise of over 50 percent in crime are bribery, embezzlement, and extortion.

The next five categories of crime that also saw a rise in Utah in 2022 are animal cruelty, pornography, weapons, counterfeiting, and assault.

But what exactly is human trafficking?

Human trafficking involves the use of force, fraud, or coercion to obtain some type of labor or commercial sex act, according to the Dept. of Homeland Security. “Every year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked worldwide – including right here in the United States. It can happen in any community and victims can be any age, race, gender, or nationality.”

Officials say traffickers may use the following methods to lure victims: violence, manipulation, false promises of well-paying jobs, and romantic relationships. “Language barriers, fear of their traffickers, and/or fear of law enforcement frequently keep victims from seeking help, making human trafficking a hidden crime,” the dept. states.

Traffickers are also looking for “easy targets,” some examples are described as psychological or emotional vulnerability, economic hardship, lack of a social safety net, natural disasters, and political instability.

Officials say that trauma caused by the traffickers can be “so great that many may not identify themselves as victims or ask for help, even in highly public settings.”

Here is a list of myths and misconceptions surrounding human trafficking.

If you encounter a possible human trafficking situation, do not attempt to confront the suspected trafficker directly or alert a victim to any suspicions — alert the authorities. Officials say it is up to law enforcement to investigate suspected cases of human trafficking.

To report suspected human trafficking to federal law enforcement, call 866-347-2423. To get help from the National Human Trafficking Hotline, call 888-373-7888.