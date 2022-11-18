SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Thursday, Nov. 17, the social media giant, Twitter, erupted into flames with phrases like “Goodbye Twitter” and “#RIPTwitter” trending. The meltdown came as reports of mass resignations at Twitter raised questions of whether Twitter will remain standing over the weekend.

Should Twitter begin to collapse, users may want to save their thought-provoking or humorous 280-or-less characters that aren’t lost to time. Here is how you can prevent your tweets from being lost to the ether.

Apple

Tap on your profile icon and tap on “settings and privacy.”

Tap on “Your Account” then “Download an archive of your data.”

Confirm your identity by logging in and verifying with a code sent to either your email or through text message.

After verifying your identity, under the “Download an archive of your data” section, next to “Twitter,” tap “Request Data.”

Twitter will notify you through the app and through email when the download is ready, which you can download by tapping “Download Data” where you requested it.

The email will also include a download link which will download a .zip file of your Twitter archive.

Android

Begin by tapping on the three-bar navigation icon or your profile icon then tap on “settings and privacy.”

Tap on “Your Account” then “Download an archive of your data.”

Confirm your identity by logging and verifying with a code sent to either your email or through a text message.

After verifying your identity, under the “Download an archive of your data” section, next to “Twitter,” tap “Request Data.”

Twitter will notify you through the app and through email when the download is ready. You can download by tapping “Download Data” where you requested it.

The email will also include a link which will download a .zip file of your Twitter archive.

Desktop