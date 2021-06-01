How to get two free Krispy Kreme doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

(ABC4) – National Doughnut Day only comes once a year, and Krispy Kreme wants to help you celebrate with not one, but two offers.
On Friday, June 4, you can get any doughnut for free at participating locations.
Additionally, if you have received the COVID-19 vaccination, you are still eligible for one free Original Glazed doughnut.
In honor of National Doughnut Day, Krispy Kreme is also offering a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchase.
You can find Krispy Kreme shops participating in the National Doughtnut Day here.
In March, Krispy Kreme announced guests with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card can receive a free Original Glazed doughnut every day for the rest of 2021.