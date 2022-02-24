(ABC4) – With Russia being the second-largest oil producer globally, what happens in the next couple of days following their invasion of Ukraine can have a profound effect on gas prices here in America.

“The primary impact is at American’s wallets, they will be paying more at the pump, evenly distributed across much of the country,” Patrick De Haan head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said.

Haan says gas stations are raising their prices to reflect the increase in costs of gas. According to Haan, the national average could rise 5 to 15 cents a gallon over the next 1-2 weeks.

Wholesale racks where fuel tanker trucks fill up are already seeing an adjustment in prices.

“Gas stations likely may have been trying to anticipate the increase in dispatch fuel trucks earlier in the day. Effective at about 6 o clock, 7 o clock Eastern, many of those thousands of racks that exist across the U.S. will have a higher price and Americans will quickly be paying that price,” said Haan.

The price of wholesale gasoline started at 16 cents a gallon on Thursday but closed the day at about 10 cents a gallon, similar to oil which jumped 8% during the day but faded down to about a 2 dollar a barrel increase.

“The primary risk in this situation is Russia’s oil flow. It is the second-largest oil producer globally so what happens in Russia could have a profound impact in terms of energy availability and price,” said Haan.

This situation can escalate into a potential disruption of the flow of oil from Russia. The primary concern is that Russia holds a significant portion of global oil production.

Russia may possibly use oil as a weapon, similar to events that occurred last fall, according to Haan.

“Russia has already used natural gas as a weapon last fall. Russia may retaliate by limiting Russian exports like how they limited natural gas supply to Germany and parts of Europe last year,” said Haan.

The national average has the potential to rise to 4 dollars a gallon by April or May. The national average today is currently $3.55 a gallon.

Haan says gas stations usually struggle to raise gas prices as quickly as they pay them so they will be facing higher costs immediately today.

With gasoline prices going up, consumers can expect a rise in diesel prices, jet fuel prices, and that means logistics, transportation goods will go up as well.

“Airline tickets can go up, the price of anything delivered by a truck, services like Uber and Lyft, and Instacart – you may see fuel surcharges tapped on to those services in the coming days and weeks,” said Haan.

For now, Americans will have to dig deeper into their pockets as the price of gas can potentially rise in the next couple of weeks.