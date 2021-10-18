How long to fly your flag at half-staff in honor of Colin Powell

An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Sicknick died from injuries sustained as President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If you have a United States flag flying outside your home or business, you should lower it immediately under a new order from President Joe Biden.

Following the death of General Colin Powell, President Biden has ordered flags across the U.S. to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has already ordered flags at all state facilities to be lowered in recognition of the life and legacy of Powell.

Powell passed away at the age of 84 due to complications from COVID-19. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam before rising to the rank of general. He went on to serve in the White House with multiple administrations before becoming the Secretary of State during President George W. Bush’s first term.

For more on Powell’s life, click here.