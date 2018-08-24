How federal agencies are preparing for Hurricane Lane

WASHINGTON (News4Utah) – As Hurricane Lane pounds Hawaii with rain, federal officials say they’re as ready as they’re going to be.

“Any assets that were going to be flown to Hawaii prior to the storm have made it there. They’re staged and ready to go as soon as it is safe to respond,” said Meredith Austin Rear Admiral with the United States Coast Guard.

But FEMA Administrator Brock Long painted a bleak picture of what lies ahead for the Aloha state.

“We need to set the expectations that the power could go off for quite some time and the infrastructure is going to be heavily impacted,” said Long.

Long says it’s the private utility company that will be responsible for restoring power.

“Not FEMA. Not the Army Corps of Engineers,” said Long.

Federal agencies are there to fill a different role Long says: providing back up power with generators and emergency assistance.

“Our subject matter experts for temporary power, debris removal, infrastructure assessment,” said Long.

Specifically, officials are concerned with flooding on the Big Island and possibly other islands due to the slow movement of the storm.

The American Red Cross says 1,500 people stayed in their shelters Thursday night, with more than 1,000 of them in shelters near the Honolulu area.

There were also 500 volunteers working for the Red Cross and the agency says it could use more help. People can find information online at redcross.org.