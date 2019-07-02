Hospital patient arrested for ‘stealing’ IV drip claims police racially profiled him

CNN- A black man says he was racially profiled by white police officers while he was being treated at an Illinois hospital and went for a walk hooked up to an IV drip.

Shaquille Dukes, 24, was being treated at Freeport Health Network Memorial Hospital last month for asthma and pneumonia.

On the morning of the second day, June 9, he said he was feeling better and asked doctors if he could go for a walk. He said he went outside with his boyfriend and his brother, still wearing his hospital gown and pushing a steroid and antibiotic IV drip.

As they went outside, Dukes said a security guard called them over to his car and asked if they were trying to “leave the hospital and sell the IV equipment on eBay.”

The incident was captured on cell phone video and was viewed more than 130,000 times on Facebook.

Dukes has filed a complaint claiming he was racially profiled.

The Freeport Police Dept. says a third-party investigator will collect information on the incident.

