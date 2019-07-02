Newsfore Opt-In Form

Hospital patient arrested for ‘stealing’ IV drip claims police racially profiled him

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CNN- A black man says he was racially profiled by white police officers while he was being treated at an Illinois hospital and went for a walk hooked up to an IV drip.

Shaquille Dukes, 24, was being treated at Freeport Health Network Memorial Hospital last month for asthma and pneumonia.

On the morning of the second day, June 9, he said he was feeling better and asked doctors if he could go for a walk. He said he went outside with his boyfriend and his brother, still wearing his hospital gown and pushing a steroid and antibiotic IV drip.

As they went outside, Dukes said a security guard called them over to his car and asked if they were trying to “leave the hospital and sell the IV equipment on eBay.”

The incident was captured on cell phone video and was viewed more than 130,000 times on Facebook.

Dukes has filed a complaint claiming he was racially profiled.

The Freeport Police Dept. says a third-party investigator will collect information on the incident.

What others are clicking on:

Courts: Missionary sent home after police discover he had sexually exploited over 50 teen girls

4th of July firework shows around Utah

Utah teen missing for 27 days, mother holding out hope

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS