Home Depot easing mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2020 file photo a passer-by, below left, walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store location, in Boston. Home Depot continues to capitalize on the desire of homeowners to improve their houses during the pandemic, with fiscal third-quarter sales surging 23% and beating Wall Street’s view. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Add another one to the list.

In a statement to ABC4, a Home Depot spokesperson said fully vaccinated customers will not be required to wear masks in their stores unless mandated by local guidelines.

“As we’ve said throughout the pandemic, our focus is on the health and safety of our associates and customers, and we continue to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Following the CDC’s recent announcements, customers and associates who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks or facial coverings in Home Depot stores, except where it’s mandated by state or local ordinances. Masks are still encouraged for those who aren’t fully vaccinated, and we’ll keep safety measures in place like enhanced cleaning and social distancing.“

Home Depot joins other major retailers like Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Trader Joe’s, and, in Utah, Harmons in dropping mask requirements for vaccinated customers and employees.

COVID-19 case counts continue to fall in Utah, as the state reported 164 new cases and one virus-related death on Monday.