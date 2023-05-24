GRAND CANYON, Arizona (ABC4) — A 36-year-old woman died on the Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon earlier this month, and National Park Service spoke on the tragedy in a press release Wednesday.

On May 14, at approximately 9 p.m., an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail was discovered just above the Three-Mile Resthouse, the NPS reported.

According to the NPS, shortly after emergency services personnel responded the individual became pulseless. Personnel attempted to resuscitate the individual but were unsuccessful.

While an investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS and Coconino County Medical Examiner, they found out that the victim was attempting a hike to the Colorado River and back in one day. NPS does not recommend this.

According to NPS Park Rangers, temperatures on exposed parts of the inner canyon trail can reach over 120 degrees Fahrenheit in the shade. They also noted that most heat-related illnesses are from hikers on the trail between 10 am. and 4 p.m.

“Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia (a life-threatening electrolyte imbalance from drinking too much water and not consuming enough salt), and death,” the NPS reports.

NPS said that while they will assist hikers, it may be delayed during the summer months due to limited staff, as well as limited helicopter flying capability during periods of extreme heat or inclement weather.

The following is recommended for those who would like to safely hike below the rim:

Be well prepared

Be well-acclimated to the climate and elevation

Have the appropriate gear

Have prior experience hiking in steep, dessert terrain.

Balancing food, electrolyte, and water intake

Drink when thirsty

Get wet to stay cool

STOP hiking if you start to feel ill.

According to NPS, visitors should evaluate their level of experience and plan accordingly. For more information and hiking tips, you can visit NPS.gov.