Video courtesy Eric Clark
HONOLULU (KHON2) –The Honolulu Fire Department reports officers are injured in the Waikiki area on Hibiscus Drive.
It happened this morning.
The Honolulu Fire Department is responding a fire where the shooting happened.
Video Courtesy Leslie D.
Traffic in the area is backed up.
Stay with KHON2 and KHON2.com for details.
What others are clicking on:
- Pedestrian runs onto I-15 and causes two crashes while man attempts carjacking
- No warning for Alpine Manor killer’s new neighbors
- HFD: HPD Officers injured in Waikiki, house on fire
- The University of Utah’s MLK Week to engage community in civil rights issues and race in America
- From two Mud Bowls to practicing in an airport hangar, the Packers & 49ers have a colorful history