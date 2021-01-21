‘He’s shining in heaven now’: Dolly Parton’s brother, Randy, dies

(ABC4) – Dolly Parton says her brother has died after battling cancer.
The musician posted to Facebook Thursday morning, saying in part:
“My brother Randy has lost his battle with cancer. The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.”
Randy, 67, was the eighth of the 12 Parton siblings, according to People.
“Randy was a great singer, writer, and entertainer,” Dolly continues in the Facebook post. “He sang, played guitar and bass in my band for many years. He headed his own show at Dollywood since it opened in 1986.”
She continues, adding that Randy had several chart records of his own, “but his duet with me on ‘Old Flames Can’t Hold A Candle to You’ will always be a highlight in my own career.”
Randy’s last musical recording was a duet – “You Are My Christmas” – on Dolly’s latest Christmas album. His daughter, Heidi, joined them on that track.
“It was his last musical recording and he shined on it just like he’s shining in heaven now,” Dolly says. “He is survived by his wife Deb, his daughter Heidi, son Sabyn, grandson Huston and Trent. We will always love him and he will always be in our hearts.”
Randy’s death comes just two days after Dolly’s birthday.