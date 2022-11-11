(WHNT) — Veterans Day is one way Americans can honor and thank those who served their country, and offering service personnel deals and discounts to mark the holiday is another.

The majority of specials will require a valid ID, so be sure to keep it handy. Also, keep in mind that not all deals or discounts are publicized, so it never hurts to ask.

Here’s a list of restaurants, businesses and attractions that are offering veteran specials:

Dining Deals

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee, one per person for veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering veterans and active military one free doughnut, with no purchase or proof of ID required. The offer is valid in-store only.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering one free doughnut and a small hot or iced coffee. No purchase is necessary and the deal is available in-store only.

Chick-Fil-A

All active-duty and former military personnel can get one free chicken sandwich from participating Chick-Fil-A locations.

McDonald’s

This Veterans Day, McDonald’s is offering free breakfast to all veterans and active-duty military members. The offer is for one Free Breakfast Combo, including a Hash Brown and any size soft drink, tea or coffee. The offer, available during breakfast hours, is valid for current and former military members in uniform or with military ID. No purchase is necessary.

Scooter’s Coffee

Veterans can receive a free handcrafted drink of any size at Scooter’s Coffee. To receive the free drink offer, veterans must present their valid military I.D. at a participating location. The offer is valid one per person while supplies last and is not available for order ahead through the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.

Golden Corral

The buffet and grill will honor all active duty and veterans with a complimentary “thank you” meal at all its restaurants across the U.S. during its Military Appreciation Night on Monday, Nov. 14, from 5 p.m. to close. Military service members including retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves are eligible.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will honor veterans and current military personnel on Friday with a free Freddy’s Original Double combo meal card. No purchase is necessary, and cards may be redeemed through Nov. 30.

Metro Diner

Metro Diner is offering 50% off to active and retired military with valid military ID and 10% off year-round.

Retail Deals

Kohl’s

Active and former military personnel, veterans and their immediate families get 30% off in stores during the holiday weekend — Friday through Sunday — with a valid ID.

A new Veterans Day collection brought by Kohl’s Diversity Design Council.

The continuation of “Military Mondays,” with the offer of a 15% in-store discount for active and former military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families every Monday all year long.

Hair Cuts

Great Clips is offering an everyday discount for military and first responders and free haircuts for military members and veterans on Veterans Day.

Sports Clips is offering a free haircut for military members and veterans on Veterans Day.

Home Improvement & Warehouse Stores

Lowe’s and Home Depot are offering a 10% military discount.

Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s Wholesale Club are offering their own discounts for new members.

Travel and Attraction Deals

Amusement Parks

Six Flags Over Georgia is hosting Veterans Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Veterans, retired and active duty military personnel will receive complimentary park admission, meal, drinks and more with a valid military ID:

Complimentary park admission

Complimentary parking

Complimentary meal voucher and drink bottle

Complimentary Americana lanyard and button

Family members of veterans, active duty and retired military personnel can receive:

Discounted park admission (limit four)

Complimentary Americana button

Additional Veterans Weekend activities include a vendor fair, in-park performances and displays and patriotic décor.

Guests must present a valid military ID to designated parking toll booths for complimentary parking and at the front gate to get free admission and other benefits. Commemorative gifts will be available while supplies last.

Disney World, Sea World, Knott’s Farm, Universal Studios, and Anheuser-Busch are offering discounts or even free admission to eligible military members.

Travel Sites

Discount websites like Expedia, Hotels.com, Priceline and Travelocity are offering deals of their own on hotels, flights, rental cars and vacation package deals.

For more Veterans Day deals, click here.