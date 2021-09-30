Here’s when you can get the McRib again at McDonald’s

(ABC4) – In 2012, McRib left the full-time menu at McDonald’s, to the dismay of many. Now, the sandwich makes annual appearances on the menu.

If you have been missing the McRib, fret no more – it’s coming back.

In a Thursday morning Twitter post, McDonald’s announced the McRib will be available again on November 1.

nobody:



me: i think it’s time to bring the McRib back 11.1 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) September 30, 2021

“The McRib has been a beloved menu item at McDonald’s since its inception nearly 40 years ago,” Vice President of Menu Innovation Linda VanGosen said in a 2020 release when the sandwich made its limited reappearance. “We’re proud to serve the McRib nationwide for everyone to enjoy.”

The sandwich debuted on menus in 1982. It features boneless pork topped with barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles. In 2019, McDonald’s sold the sandwich at 10,000 of its 14,000 restaurants in the U.S.

The McRib will only be available for a limited time starting on Nov. 1 at participating McDonald’s restaurants.